Actor and Lagos State lawmaker, Desmond Elliot, has hit the streets to jubilate with other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The celebration comes after Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the just-ended 2023 presidential election.

At 4:30 am on Wednesday, March 1, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, announced Bola Tinubu as the president-elect of Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu won with 8,794,726, beating Peter Obi who polled 6,101,533 and Atiku Abubakar who garnered 6,984520 votes respectively.

Expressing his joy at his party’s victory, Desmond Elliot took to his social media page to share a video of himself celebrating Tinubu’s win on the streets of Lagos.

He wrote, “Congratulations Naija, Renewed Hope III JAGABAN Hope Renewed III.”

Elliot and other supporters of APC jubilated on the streets as they sang and danced to PSquare’s “Bunieya Enu”.