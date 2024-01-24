A modern AstroTurf sports facility has been commissioned at Kwadaso Estate Park in the Nhyiaeso Constituency in the Ashanti region to boost sports and talent development.

The artificial pitch, named after philanthropist Opanin Kwame Afreh, is an initiative of the Member of Parliament for the area, Dr Stephen Amoah, with support from Ghana Commercial Bank PLC.

The mini stadium, constructed by Best Limited, has a football pitch, stands and floodlights, regarded as one of the best-constructed pitches in the region.

“What we are seeing here today is one of the projects we keep doing in various constituencies across the country. Today is another milestone chalked by our brand because, with a partnership with a brand like GCB PLC, we are assured of the best. In the coming months we are looking forward to handing over the ones in other constituencies,” said Nana Antwi, Managing Director of Best Limited, contractors of the facility.

With a more youthful population, the Nhyiaeso constituency is one of the most vibrant and dynamic in the Ashanti Region. The youthful population is made up of talented footballers who are eager to compete and make names for themselves and the community through football.

According to the Nhyiaeso MP, the construction of the Astro Turf is to unearth football talents, promote community engagement as well as get the youth out of vices.

Before performing the ceremonial kickoff, Dr Stephen Amoah, together with Kumasi Mayor, Sam Pyne and some traditional leaders unveiled a plaque to commemorate the opening of the facility.

Speaking to Luv Sports, the MP said he was motivated by calls from the youth in the constituency for such a facility.

“First one is intrinsic in nature that is from within, the second one is the fact that it was one of my promises that I made to them that we were going to develop sports in Nhyiaeso. With this in mind, we decided to set up a modern international standard astro turf which we see today. We are about to start another one at Atasamanso and move to other zones because we have three zones in Nhyiaeso,” said the MP.

Dr. Amoah, who is the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, further enumerated other factors that encouraged him to come through with this project for the people of Nhyiaeso.

“The other motivation is extrinsic and here I mean the young people of this constituency have been complaining and putting pressure on me and out crying that they also deserve an astro turf and by the Grace of God and with the support of GCB PLC and my sports committee as well as my constituency executives really motivated me to ensure that this comes to pass as we are seeing today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Amoah also commended the contractors for doing a good job, describing the pitch as the best in the region.

“Honestly the job is perfect, when Best Limited started I put a lot of pressure on them. Initially, I was a bit skeptical but trust me they are one of the best in the country. Looking at the pitch the whole of Kumasi is the best, so for the work that they’ve done, I think they need to be commended. Any time I have any opportunity and I have the exclusive right to work out I’ll give it to them,” he noted.

