Liverpool saw off Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals to set up a final showdown with Chelsea at Wembley on 25 February.

The Reds led 2-1 from the first leg and their draw at Craven Cottage was enough to get the job done.

Luis Diaz gave Liverpool an early lead, chesting down Jarell Quansah’s diagonal ball, cutting inside and beating Bernd Leno at his near post too easily, albeit with the help of a deflection.

Marco Silva’s hosts had good spells and deserved their equaliser on the night when Issa Diop bunded in Harry Wilson’s deflected ball.

Another Fulham goal would have sent the tie to extra time and Wilson’s long-range strike was saved by Caoimhin Kelleher.

But the Cottagers could not find a second goal despite pushing for one and their wait for a first EFL Cup final goes on.

Both sides are in FA Cup fourth-round action this weekend, with Fulham hosting Newcastle on Saturday and Liverpool at home to Norwich on Sunday.

Chelsea booked their place at Wembley on Tuesday with a 6-1 win over Championship club Middlesbrough, who won the first leg 1-0.