Member of Parliament for New Edubiase constituency, Abdul Salam Adams, has revealed the people in his constituency are disappointed that the project has been abandoned.

Former President John Mahatma cut sod for the construction of the state-of-the-art New Edubiase stadium in 2015.

However, after the change of government in 2016, the project has been abandoned due to insufficient funds to complete it.

Former Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah announced in June 2019 that funds had been secured for the re-design and completion of the project but no progress was made.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister, while presenting the 2022 budget, revealed that work will begin on the project in 2022.

Speaking on Sports Nite on Asempa FM, Abdul Salam revealed the contract has been terminated. Due to that, he says the people of New Edubiase are disappointed.

“The general sentiment is that of disappointment. As of December 2016, the project was going on well until the change of government,” he said.

“The people also have doubts about the amount of money that is reported to have been invested into the project.

“The current situation of the project does not reflect the money and they really want the stadium done now,” he added.