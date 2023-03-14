SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to Round of 16, second leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15 March 2023.

Tuesday’s action sees Manchester City tackle RB Leipzig at the Etihad Stadium, at the same time that Internazionale head to Portugal to take on Porto at Estadio do Dragao.

City were held 1-1 in the first leg in Germany, though manager Pep Guardiola insists that this is a good platform upon which to build a path to the next round: “I’m happy about the whole game, not just the first half. It’s a competition in which many important teams are out. If people expect us to come here and win 4-0, I’m sorry. We’re not able to do this.”

Inter, meanwhile, will defend a slim 1-0 lead against the Dragons and goalkeeper Andre Onana is bullish about their chances – not just in the tie, but in the competition as a whole: “I’m always trying to be ready. Porto have an excellent team but we have to focus only on ourselves and demonstrate that we are stronger on the pitch. [Manager Simone] Inzaghi said that we can win the Champions League? This is exactly what I think, too. We knocked out Barcelona and I’m the first to think that we can win the cup.”

Wednesday brings the second legs between Real Madrid and Liverpool at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, as well as Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Los Blancos claimed a stunning 5-2 away win over the Reds at Anfield in the first leg last month, but manager Carlo Ancelotti insists that a place in the quarterfinals is not yet secure for the Spanish giants: “Liverpool is a great team which made us suffer in the first half so I’d say that, unfortunately, this tie isn’t finished. No way.”

The Partenopei, meanwhile, are also in charge of their tie after a 2-0 win in Germany, though Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner still sees hope of a comeback in Naples: “We simply must make fewer mistakes. Still, we are not going to Napoli as tourists. If we score the opener, it’s 1-0, then it is likely that they will get a little nervous. So that is a scenario for us.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 14-15 March 2023

All times CAT

Tuesday 14 March

22:00: Manchester City v RB Leipzig – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Porto v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Wednesday 15 March

22:00: Real Madrid v Liverpool – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Napoli v Eintracht Frankfurt – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2