Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has touted the party as the best bet for Ghana in the 2024 general election.

The former President has said the NDC has the experience and the right people who can put the country on the right path and steer development.

Mr Mahama said these while addressing the chiefs and people of Wenchi in the Bono Region as part of his Building Ghana Tour, on Friday.

“After the first 30 years of our constitution which has brought about eight elections, we should have developed beyond where we are. But it is evident NDC is distinct and when we are in power, there is massive development. We have the experience and the people to do the work.

We have the track record and want you assure you that Ghana will rise again,” he stated.

Mr Mahama’s tour is to engage with Ghanaians, revitalise the NDC, and prepare for the 2024 campaign.

It is also to kick-start a transformative journey to connect with NDC supporters and fulfil promises made to branch executives.

The tour is anticipated to strengthen the NDC’s campaign, presenting a unified vision for a prosperous Ghana grounded in inclusivity, economic growth, and social justice.

It will include town hall meetings, community outreach initiatives, engagements with local communities, and discussions with diverse stakeholders.

Mr Mahama in the election will face stiff competition from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia who was elected the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer on November 4.

Meanwhile, two UK-based research firms, Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) and Fitch Solutions have predicted a win for Mr Mahama in the 2024 elections.

The EIU has said the transfer of power will be largely driven by declining living standards, limited job opportunities, and poor public services.

