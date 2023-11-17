The debate about whether to maintain or cancel the teacher and nurse trainees’ allowances is a political banter again.

While many from the opposition National Democratic Congress and COSs advocate for cancellation, some in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) want it maintained.

But Director of Kintampo Health College, Dr. Kwabena Opoku Aduse is calling for a proper assessment before reviewing or canceling the policy.

According to him, due the increase in the student population, the cancellation of the allowance will affect the majority.

Therefore, he calls for a proper policy alternative before thinking of cancellation.

Mr. Aduse argued that, even with the allowance, a number of students find it difficult to pay their fees.

He added that, sometimes the registration fee prevents some of them from attending their graduation ceremonies.

“The allowance really helps the student. It’s true that people abuse the allowance, but that doesn’t mean they should cancel the allowance. It helps a lot of students, just a few abuse it,” he told Adom News.

Dr. Aduse bemoaned how parents who are unable to afford their children’s school fees criticise policies of government aimed at assisting the less privileged.

“The letters in front of me are from students who cannot pay their fees so they can’t go through the registration process. These very people’s parents attack free policies. Free SHS has been beneficial. The free education policy should undergo review rather than cancellation,” he stressed.

ALSO READ: