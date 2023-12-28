Kevin Durant posted 27 points and 10 rebounds in the Phoenix Suns’ 129-113 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Durant matched his career-high of 16 assists to make it a triple-double, while Devin Booker added 20 points.

The defeat is the Rockets’ third in four games, despite impressive performances from Alperen Sengun, with 24 points, and Jalen Green with 23.

Also on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from 20 points down to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-110.

Jarrett Allen scored 24 points and grabbed 23 rebounds for Cleveland, and Caris LeVert tallied 29 points, while Mavericks’ Luka Doncic continued his fine run of form with 39 points – the third consecutive game he has reached at least that mark.

Doncic drained a three-pointer with 17.1 seconds remaining to bring the Mavs within three points, but his efforts were in vain as time expired.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 144-122.

Seven players posted double figures to earn Milwaukee their eighth win from nine games.

The Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 132-102 to end their three-game losing run, with OG Anunoby scoring 26 points and Pascal Siakam adding a further 22 for the Raptors.

The Philadelphia 76ers toppled the Orlando Magic 112-92 with six Philadelphia players reaching double figures, including Tyrese Maxey with 23 and Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melton adding 22 each.

Jalen Williams scored a career-high 36 points and team-mate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander matched his haul as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 129-120.