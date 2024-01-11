The Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 in overtime to set a franchise record for consecutive home victories at the start of a season.

Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 45 points, including 12 in overtime, with Jaylen Brown chipping in with 35 points and 11 rebounds.

The Celtics have won 18 games in a row at TD Garden.

Boston (29-8) lead the way in the Eastern Conference with Minnesota (26-11) top of the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs ran out comfortable 130-108 winners against the Detroit Pistons.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama registered the second-fastest triple-double in NBA history as he scored 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in just 21 minutes.

It is the 34th defeat in the past 35 games for Detroit and their sixth straight loss.

Jalen Johnson caught the eye for the Atlanta Hawks, scoring 25 points – seven of them in overtime – with a career-high 16 rebounds to lead his side to a 139-132 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers have lost three in a row but remain third in the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are 11th.

The Indiana Pacers ran out 112-104 winners against the Washington Wizards with Myles Turner scoring 18 points and 13 rebounds, while the Sacramento Kings made it back-to-back wins with a 123-98 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

It was also a successful night for the Oklahoma City Thunder when they travelled to the Miami Heat, winning 128-120 as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points.

The Chicago Bulls recorded their second successive win in overtime when edging past the Houston Rockets 124-119.

The Golden State Warriors’ form continues to be a major issue as they slumped to a sixth loss in eight games when suffering a heavy 141-105 defeat at home against the New Orleans Pelicans.