Paris-St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and former England captain David Beckham were among the stars sat court side as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Brooklyn Nets in Paris, France.

The Cavaliers won 111-102 at the Accor Arena in front of nearly 15,000 fans.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell scored 21 of his season-high 45 points in the fourth quarter, along with 12 rebounds.

Caris LeVert added 21 points, while Jarrett Allen claimed 12 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Also in attendance on Thursday were two-time Brazil World Cup winner Ronaldo, former NBA finals Most Valuable Player Tony Parker, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Lionesses stars Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson.

Elsewhere, Bobby Portis came off the bench to score a game-high 28 points and 12 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the league-leading Boston Celtics 135-102.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo also claimed 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes.

The Oklahoma City Thunder recorded a 62-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers – the fifth-largest in NBA regular-season history – with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 31 points as they triumphed 139-77.

Josh Giddey picked up his first triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists as Thunder secured a third consecutive victory.

The Phoenix Suns made a quick start against the Los Angeles Lakers as Bradley Beal’s season-high 37 points and Devin Booker’s 31 points secured a 127-109 win.

The Lakers’ Anthony Davis and LeBron James were held to 13 and 10 points respectively as the Suns celebrated their first victory over the Lakers in four attempts this season.

Also, the Dallas Mavericks held off a fourth-quarter rally to beat the visiting New York Knicks 128-124, with Kyrie Irving scoring a season-high 44 points and Tim Hardaway Jr adding 32 points.