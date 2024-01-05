Nikola Jokic snatched a 130-127 comeback victory on the buzzer for the Denver Nuggets against the Golden State Warriors.

The Nuggets trailed by 18 points with just under seven minutes remaining but ended the game with a 25-4 scoring run.

Jokic capped a 34-point night by shooting from just beyond midcourt with 1.3 seconds on the clock to secure the win.

Denver sit third in the Western Conference with the Warriors in 11th.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks recovered from back-to-back defeats courtesy of a 125-121 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo impressed with a game-high 44 points for the Bucks, also chipping in with 14 rebounds.

Milwaukee are second in the Eastern Conference. San Antonio, who lost a fourth successive game and have won just five of their 35 fixtures this campaign, are bottom of the West.