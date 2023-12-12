Kaspersky (www.Kaspersky.com), a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company, recently organised a visit of a delegation from the National Communications Authority of Ghana to the Kaspersky Transparency Center in Zurich, Switzerland. Transparency Centers are dedicated Kaspersky facilities to review the company’s code, software updates, threat detection rules and other technical and business processes.

The visit was part of Kaspersky’s Global Transparency Initiative (GTI) (https://apo-opa.co/3MIAoG8). GTI includes a number of actionable and specific steps to engage with the wider cybersecurity community and stakeholders in validating and verifying the trustworthiness of Kaspersky products, internal processes and business operations. Under the auspices of GTI, Kaspersky invites state agencies, regulators, enterprise and academic partners from all over the world to visit the Transparency Centers.

During the visit to the Kaspersky Transparency Center in Zurich the National Communications Authority was represented by Brian Nii Martei Martey, Assistant Manager at Information Technology Division, and Etonam Yao Dotse, Officer at Cybersecurity Division. The delegation was received by Genie Sugene Gan, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East, Turkey and Africa regions at Kaspersky.

“We’re happy to welcome Ghana’s delegation at our Transparency Center in Zurich. Such visits are important for us to build trust across our cybersecurity solutions. Transparency Centers give the opportunity for an independent review of the source code, software updates and threat detection rules by partners and government stakeholders. We’re delighted that our initiative attracts attention of visitors from different countries,” commented Genie Sugene Gan.

“As the landscape of cyberthreats around the world is constantly evolving, it’s crucial to obtain the best security practices. And it’s important to have the opportunity to examine the solutions and technologies used by your cybersecurity vendor. We appreciate Kaspersky’s statement on transparency and willingness to share their cybersecurity experience in building a safer world,” said Etonam Yao Dotse.

The Transparency Center in Zurich, Switzerland is part of Kaspersky’s global network of eleven such facilities. It was opened by the first of them in 2018. The other centers are located in Kigali (Rwanda), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Madrid (Spain), Rome (Italy), São Paulo (Brazil), Singapore, Tokyo (Japan), Woburn (the United States), Utrecht (the Netherlands) and Riyadh (Saudi Arabia).

Companies and public offices interested in visiting Kaspersky’s Transparency Centers can send their requests to TransparencyCenter@kaspersky.com.

To learn more about the latest GTI updates, click here (https://apo-opa.co/3MIAoG8).

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and specialized security solutions and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.Kaspersky.com.