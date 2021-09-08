Afro-pop sensation, MzVee, has graced the screens of her fans with a video that featured her sister.

The video saw the duo display their skills on a trending TikTok challenge to kill boredom.



In the video, the sisters effortlessly gave fans a glimpse of their choreography skills.



Mzvee, born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, took to her Instagram page to post the video.

She captioned it: My sister @thebeautybarbymarrgee on this one… how did we do 😂😊?

Aside the beauty of the video, fans couldn’t lose sight of her adorable sister.

Complimenting them on the beauty of their dance, fans have also showered them with endless praises over their looks.

Watch the video below: