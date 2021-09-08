An old lady took the spotlight at a wedding when she jammed to musician Gyakie’s my mind dey for you song.

She displayed her dance moves to the amusement of the other guests who could not help but cheer her on.



The event is reported to have been her grandson’s wedding, a day she couldn’t help but be joyous.



In the video which has gone viral, she took to the centre of the reception grounds and danced her heart out.

Her moves, which won the hearts of many, earned her a warm hug from the groom.

From her demeanour, there was no doubt her mind indeed ‘dey for’ her grandchild.

Watch the video below: