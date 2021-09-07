Ghanaian actress, Sandra Ababio, has got heads spinning on social media with the latest videos of her younger brother.

The videos Miss Ababio displayed were to mark the birthday of the brother she identified as Melvin.

She took to Instagram to post the videos which were mainly a slideshow compilation.

The actress posted another which saw her jam to a highlife tune with Melvin as they cruised around town.

Posting the videos, she penned a heartfelt message in honour of her brother.

“Birthday wishes to my brother who deserves all the best. Today is your Big Day to be above the rest! Happy birthday 🎊🎈🎉 Official_sarfo_ababio,” she captioned

The photos have stirred birthday wishes from fans with many admiring his looks.

