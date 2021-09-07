Members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) have served notice to embark on an industrial action if the government does not meet their demand for better working conditions.



The teachers said they want issues regarding their salaries, allowances and other related matters addressed by the government immediately or they lay down their tools in the first week of October.



The Deputy General Secretary, Administration & Labour Relations, GNAT said at a Regional Conference that they have waited for their issues to be resolved by the government for far too long.



They also asked the National Labour Commission (NLC) not to intervene when they embark on their planned strike until their demands are met.



“We have some issues as teachers which remain unresolved,” for which there is going to be a strike by the teachers if they continue to remain unresolved, Mr Affedu said.



To the NLC, he said, “when they see this looming, they will not talk until we start.”