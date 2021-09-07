GETFund funding 70% cost of ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ initiative

It has emerged that the Ghana Educational Trust Fund (GETFund) is the agency paying for the government’s absorbed 70% component of the cost of laptops being procured for teachers under the ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ initiative.

This initiative, which is aimed at facilitating teaching, lesson planning, and learning outcomes, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service and GETFund as its funding agency, with government, through GETFund funding 70% while teachers’ pay 30%.

On Friday 3rd September 2021, the Administrator of GETFund, Dr Richard Ampofo Boadu, joined the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and other dignitaries for the launch of the government’s ‘One Teacher, One Laptop’ programme at a short ceremony at St Mary’s SHS in Accra.

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The programme aims at providing over 350,000 laptops to Ghanaian teachers in fulfilment of the government’s pledge to equip teachers with the requisite ICT skills to prepare the next generation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

At the event, the Vice President handed over laptops to all 71 teachers of the St. Mary’s SHS.

The government will provide teachers in Ghana with laptops preloaded with educational materials and with access to an E-Library equipped with books recommended by the GES on the various subjects.

Dr Adu Amankwah, Director-General, Ghana Education Service

The materials can be accessed whether online or offline and with free Wi-Fi available in 722 Senior High Schools across the country, access to the almost innumerable resources available on the internet is expected to aid research, teaching and learning.

“GETFund is proud of its role in bringing government’s vision to fruition and remains committed to investing in both physical infrastructure and initiatives such as this to improve teaching and learning outcomes in the country,” Dr Richard Ampofo Boadu noted.