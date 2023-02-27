Gospel musician Celestine Donkor has opened up about the struggles she had as a songwriter earlier on in her career.

Speaking on Drive Time on Joy FM, on Monday, she revealed that songwriting was not her forte when she first entered the industry.

Celestine told the host, Lexis Bill, that although she could feature on other people’s tracks and have them become hits, writing songs for herself was a huge challenge.

“I used to struggle to write songs. It was a prayer topic first on my list, I remember I used to wait on the Lord. After ‘Supernatural’, at the time I was doing featured works for other artistes but I was not able to come out with the song that my ministry deserved. So it was a need at the time,” the singer said.

Celestine Donkor revealed that God aided her “in a special way” through a dream. The dream, she said, inspired her and since then, she has had an easy time writing songs.

“In the dream, I saw myself on a very big field of flowers and I was with someone, I believe it was God, I couldn’t see him but I heard his voice. He was telling me to look at the flowers, and study them,” she narrated.

“I started looking, and they were all making music, making sounds – that sound I heard, I had not heard anything like that kind on earth. So I enjoyed it, I admired every moment of that dream. To cut a long dream short, the angel said to me, ‘go and sing’.”

Celestine Donkor added that “after that encounter, when I woke up, my spirit just overflowed with songs, I wake up with new songs and I go to sleep with new songs.”

The gospel artiste said that she is relieved whenever she hears fans talk about her music, and how they feel and attest to her songwriting skills.