Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has made a heart-wrenching revelation about his late wife’s health issues.

According to him, that his late wife, Evelyn Ampaw, secretly battled lung cancer for years.

In an emotional interview on Delay Show, he shared the pain and shock he experienced upon discovering the truth only after her death.

Lawyer Ampaw recounted how he and his wife had a long, enduring relationship since they met when she was just 16, and he was 21.

They dated for 15 years before tying the knot and were married for 22 years until her untimely demise at age 48.

Despite their long relationship, Lawyer Ampaw claimed he did not know about his wife’s illness, though he admitted to spotting some changes in her body.

These changes include excessive weight gain, difficulty in breathing and other symptoms which he presumed to be associated with COVID-19.

However, she passed on barely a week after her symptoms worsened and he found out she suffered pneumonia which later became cancerous.

Lawyer Ampaw revealed that, his wife was fully aware of the diagnosis, yet she chose to keep it a secret from him and their children.

The outspoken lawyer explained that, days before her death, his wife’s behaviour towards him and their twin children changed.

“Initially, she was very close to our twin children, but shortly before her death, she started rejecting them. She would go out and leave them behind, which was very unlike her. Initially, she would prevent me from taking them out, but eventually, she just stopped caring. I only realized later that it was because she knew her death was approaching”.

Lawyer Ampaw noted that even on her sickbed, his wife avoided eye contact and seemed to struggle with the idea of leaving her family behind.

Though her demise was a devastating blow to him, he has moved on and is now married his long time girlfriend.

