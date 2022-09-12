Artiste manager and radio pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, says Ghanaians have not celebrated music group VIP to the core.

According to him, the defunct music group that earlier comprised of Abdul Hamidu Ibrahim (Lazzy who is now Zeal), Emmanuel Ababio (Promzy) and Joseph Nana Ofori (Prodigal), deserves a presidential award for putting Ghana on the map in their prime.

He made this assertion in an interview on Adom FM’s weekend show, Entertainment Hall, with host Mike 2.

As the manager of the group back then, Bulldog said VIP did what musicians couldn’t do by performing in countries in Africa and beyond.

In May this year, the founder and leader of VIP recounted how he formed the group.

Friction said the group was formed after he proposed the idea to four of his friends namely: Promzy, Lazzy, Prodigal and Bone.

Friction, born as Musah Haruna in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall said they were immediately accepted in their community, Nima.

“Before I knew it, there were five of us and we were performing at ghetto parties, clubs, street festivals etc.,” he told show host, Kwaku Adu Kumi.

Interestingly, Friction’s dog, Chicago, was also an official member of the group, who could be heard growling at the end of their tracks from the late 1990s, but it eventually died.

MORE: