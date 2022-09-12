France and Manchester United legend, Patrice Evra, has announced that he will be in Ghana on Monday, September 12, 2022, as part of a tour of Africa.

Evra is expected to arrive in Ghana at the Kotoka International Airport at exactly 7:00 pm.

As part of the itinerary, the Supporters Union of Manchester United in Ghana has planned to give their legend a rousing welcome and also spend some time with him.

The former Monaco and West Ham United defender will also visit his hometown, Dakar, in Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria as part of his tour.

In a video sighted on his social media page, the retired footballer tweeted: “They didn’t believe in Africa, God did #Ghana I’m coming.”

Evra spent eight years at Manchester United, where he developed a good partnership with five-time World best player, Cristiano Ronaldo, and won the UEFA Champions League in 2008 against Chelsea in Moscow.

The left-back won 14 titles with Manchester United before joining Juventus, where he also scooped five titles.