One dead and 26 were brutally injured after a Ukrainian parliamentarian detonated grenades during a council meeting.

The video of the horrific incident started to circulate online showcasing the Ukrainian deputy

entering the room with the grenades.

In a Facebook post, the Ukrainian National police confirmed the tragic incident and mentioned that the attack took place at 11:37 on Thursday. As per the authorities, the Ukrainian deputy detonated the grenades during a meeting of the Keretsky Village Council of Mukachiv District.

“Today, at 11:37 pm, a message was received on the “102” line that one of the deputies blew up grenades in the building of the Keretsky Village Council of Mukachiv District during the session,” the Ukrainian National Police wrote in the Facebook post.

“According to preliminary information, the explosion killed one person, the bomber himself, and 11 others were injured. All profile services, the police investigation team, explosives and criminals are working at the scene. Preliminary investigations are ongoing,” the post further reads.

The authorities went on to share the video of the incident in which they blurred the face of the Ukrainian deputy.

In the video, the man can be seen entering the room and tossing the grenade towards the unaware council members.

The explosion soon followed and the room was seen instantly filled with smoke. While the Ukrainian National Police noted that the matter is being investigate, they are yet to find the motive behind the tragic attack.

In a later update, the authorities noted that six of those 26 injured in the attack are in a critical condition.