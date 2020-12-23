Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has taken to social media to share a major reason why he was never close to his father as a little boy.

According to him, his father, Captain Ajibade served for 19 years in the Nigerian Air Force hence they never had a a ‘father-son’ relationship.

Captain Ajibade, in a chat with his superstar son, revealed that he was serving in the West African country when he (Mr Eazi) was born.

He however added that, Mr Eazi always saw him as an intruder whenever he had the chance to spend little time with him.

MORE:

The retired pilot said this continued until they moved out of Port Harcourt.

I was in Sierra Leone when you were born. Living in a tent at Lungi Airport. 1990 t0 1992. That was why we couldn’t blend (father/son relationship) until we moved out of PH. I was always a visitor/intruder to you, his dad said.

See the exchange below:

Meanwhile the musician in another post wished his dad and mum a happy 33rd anniversary on his Instagram page.