The sixth edition of the Golden Movie Awards Africa saw the celebration of some legendary actors for their contributions to the industry.

Veteran actors such as Akofa Edjeani, Kalsoume Sinare, Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, Nana Ama McBrown and Pascaline Edwards were given a special recognition and inducted into the Golden Movie Walk of Fame.

At the awards ceremony which came off at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday 19th December 2020, twenty competing filmmakers were awarded for winning various categories.

The biggest award for the night, the Overall Golden Movie award was won by Fisherman’s Diary, a Cameroonian film, which also won seven (7) other awards including Golden Actor, Golden Indigenous Movie and Golden Actress, won by eleven-year-old Faith Fidel.

The event was graced by African filmmakers and big names in the showbiz industry.

Below is the list of winners:

Winner for golden costumier

Name: IfeanyiMichael

Film: Foreigner’s god

Winner for golden make up artist

Name: Florence Awuah

Film: Gold Coast Lounge

Winner for golden editor sound

Name: Kang Quintus

Film: Fisherman’s Diary

Winner for golden soundtrack original

Name: Pascal Aka

Film: Gold Coast Lounge

Winner for golden most promising actor

Name: Anthony Wood

Film: Gold Coast Lounge

Winner for golden discovery actor

Name: Faith Fidel

Film: Fisherman’s Diary

Winner for golden art director

Name: Olatunji Afolayan

Film: Foreigner’s god

Winner for golden short film

Film: Christian Village

Winner for golden editor video

Name: Kweku Cacou

Film: Gold Coast Lounge

Winner for golden cinematography

Name: Rene Etta

Film: Fisherman’s Diary

Winner for golden screenplay drama

Name: Pascal Aka

Film: Gold Goast Lounge

Winner for golden indigenous movie

Fisherman’s Diary

Winner for golden supporting actress drama

Name: Zynnell Zuh

Film: Gold Coast Lounge

Winner for golden supporting actor drama

Name: Kang Quintus

Film: Fisherman’s Diary

Winner for golden director

Name: Ifeanyi Ifan Michael

Film: Foreigner’s god

Winner for golden actor in a comedy

Name: Richmond Xavier

Film: 3 idiots and a wise man

Winner for golden story drama

Name: Ifeanyi Ifan Michael

Film: Foreigner’s god

Winner for golden actress drama

Name: Faith Fidel

Film: Fisherman’s diary

Winner for golden actor drama

Name: Kang Quintus

Film: Fisherman’s Diary

Winner for golden overall movie

Fisherman’s Diary