Former President of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufour has wished the Porcupine Warriors, Kumasi Asante Kotoko well in its game against Saudi side, Al Hilal.

He tasked the team to go all out and ensure they progress to the next round of the competition.

“I will urge the team to get a team spirit and a collective mind and do the best you on the field of play and that is the way to go.

“I know you are playing Al Hilal on Wednesday. Take away any fear and play your heart out. I bless you as a team and I will support you from behind and I know you will win against the Sudanese,” he added.

The Former President also opened up on how he felt after the club lost to Accra Great Olympics.

In an outstanding staged at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors were stunned by a lone goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The shocking results influenced the management to part ways with head coach of the side, Maxwell Konadu.

“I was sad when Kotoko lost to Great Olympics,” Kufour who is a former chairman of the club said when the team visited him at his premises.

“I was confident ahead of the game but I heard the Communications Director of Great Olympics [Saint Osei] saying they will beat Kotoko and indeed they won.

“I was sad with the scoreline. I am imploring the team of the management raise standard to ensure they get a good team.

Kotoko will host the Sudanese side at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday at 15:00GMT.

Meanwhile, Johnson Smith who was the assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has been named as the interim coach.