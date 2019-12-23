Akuapem Poloo, Afia Schwarzenegger, others turn heads with outfits at 2019 GMA

The 2019 Ghana Movie Awards saw celebrities grace the occasion in some of the biggest statement-making outfits they could ever find.

The event which took place at the National Theatre on Friday had many actors looking dapper in their suits while others went with Kente – pushing Ghana made products in the spirit of the Year of Return.

But as usual, it was actress Akuampem Poloo’s green see-through outfit that made her the talk of the event.

Also turning heads with her outfit was actress Afia Schwarzenegger. She was dressed in a multi-coloured Agbada.

She later took the stage with KKD dressed as a queen mother.

Actress Nana Ama McBrown, Fella Makafui, Funny Face, and others also took the red carpet by storm.