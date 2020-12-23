The Electoral Commission (EC) says it was not properly notified about the Minority’s decision to present a petition at its headquarters on Tuesday.

It said, a letter communicating the move was received rather too late as the top officials were not available at the time to receive it.

“…had the Electoral Commission been properly notified of the said presentation, its leadership would have been present to receive the petition from the Minority in Parliament.”

This comes on the back of the Minority’s threats to disrespect the EC Chairperson for failing to show up when the NDC MPs marched to the electoral body’s office in protest against the outcome of the Techiman South parliamentary elections.

After a heated confrontation with the police at the EC’s Ridge office, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu called for a top official to receive the petition enumerating their concerns. But there was none to execute the gesture.

A letter subsequently surfaced supposed to have alerted the Commission of the MPs’ visit.

But a statement issued by the EC late Tuesday said, “Indeed, the Electoral Commission later learnt that the Minority in Parliament delivered the said letter informing the Electoral Commission of its intended presentation scheduled for today Tuesday the 22nd of December at 10:08 this morning.”

“The letter gives the start time of the said presentation as 10:00 am, giving the Commission no notice to receive the Minority Caucus given that the Chairperson and her senior team were not in the office,” the December 22 statement read.