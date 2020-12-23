Ghanaian-Nigerian artiste, Mr Eazi has called out to A-rated personalities in Ghana to helo search for his missing gadgets.

In series of tweets, the musician stated his laptop and phones were stolen in Accra and he is considering strolling the Circle tiptoe lane in search of them.

“Your Excellency Sir Nana Akufo-Addo, how are you this morning? I just finished Praying & got the urge to Bring to your attention that my Laptop and phones has been burrowed by Shapiro’s. As the commander in Chief Please Tell boys for street make dem return am Sir! I trust you,” he begged.

He called on Shatta Wale to use his power as Ghana’s emperor to retrieve his stolen items.

Mr Eazi also appealed to Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Medikal and King Promise to give executive orders to their fans for help.

The ‘Leg Over’ composer promised to give anyone triple the amount of the gadgets, should he return it or have any needed information.