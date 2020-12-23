Government’s free water package to Ghanaians as part of its interventions to curb the spread of coronavirus will end December 31, 2020, the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced.

In a press statement, customers will now pay their water bills from next year.

It noted that, “31st December 2020, marks the end of the government’s directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bill will be the responsibility of the customer. The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of GWCL, therefore, wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last meter reading for the month of December 2020 officially ends the free water delivery,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, customers who owed the water company will be disconnected again until their debts are cleared.

