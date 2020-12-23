Ghanaian musicians have put in the work despite Covid-19 concerns that almost crippled the music fraternity in 2020.

Adomonline.com has compiled an Xmas playlist of your favourite musicians who are topping trends after they released their music videos ahead of the festivities.

Checkout the list below:

Shatta Wale – Ahodwo Las Vegas ft. Kofi Jamar, K. Flick, Phrimpong, Phaize, K. Paluta, Amerado, Ypee

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale leads the chart with his latest Kumerican song dubbed Ahodwo Las Vegas which features most of the new crop of artistes in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

It has since garnered over 285,000 views and climbing. During an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, he likened the craft to that of Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba project where he threw light on 10 emerging rappers.

Ahodwo Las Vegas goes a long way to cement the recent Kumerica Drill music genre that has gone international and put Ghana on the map.

Wendy Shay – Wedding Song ft. Kuami Eugene

For couples who will be getting married this Christmas holidays, this is definitely a banger to grace the occasion as Rufftown Records singer Wendy Shay recruits Lynx signee Kuami Eugene to nail the track dubbed Wedding Song.

Stonebwoy, Davido – Activate

It was a beautiful rapport when Nigerian pop star Davido teamed up with Stonebwoy in Ghana to record their latest single dubbed Activate.

The music video was shot at the Aburi Mountains and was further directed by Ghanaian videographer Yaw Skyface.

The song has formed part of the trending list since its inception with lots of great compliments been showered on the two musicians for putting out such a smooth record.

JOEY B & SARKODIE – COLD

In just less than 14 hours, the two ace Ghanaian rappers are almost topping the charts with their latest Cold music video that has lots of stars making a cameo appearance.

More like a brotherhood-themed video, Joey B and Sarkodie brag about their rap prowess whereas it’s notable their dexterity in rap grows abundantly with time.

Sarkodie addresses major issues that faces his music career as Joey B talks about making in the music industry without a major record label.

The two-minutes music video captures faces of celebs such as King Promise, OG the MC, rapper Dee Moneey among others.

Strongman – Nightmare

Rapper Strongman shoves off critics who tend to throw shots at him on his latest Nightmare song.

He calls himself the best rapper alive; brags about how long he has been vibrant in the music space.

MORE:

Kwesi Arthur – Baajo ft Joeboy

Kwesi Arthur’s Baajo song featuring Nigeria’s Joeboy has won the hearts of many since it dropped about a week ago.

Garnering about 235,000 views the Afrobeat song is certain to make a buzz this yuletide.

TULENKEY FT. MEDIKAL – 50 (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

After debuting in Sarkodie’s Biibi Ba project, rapper Tulenkey has been putting in lots of hard work.

His recent 50 song which features AMG rapper Medikal has a catchy chorus and wordplay element that easily entices listeners to sing along.

King Promise Ft Shatta Wale – Alright (Official Video)

Soothing singer King Promise has clocked half a million views after he recruited SM Boss Shatta Wale on his new Alright song.

The low tempo song which was premiered on December 11, 2020, has the Ghanaian singer merging his amazing vocal ability and melodic flow with Shatta’s trademark and bouncy rap ability.

The Alright track will undoubtedly will make listeners want to rejoice.

Mr Drew – This Year feat. Medikal (Official Video)

Singer and dancer Mr Drew summed up the year with his This Year song which again features AMG rapper Medikal.

The music video was directed by Scoby Philms and song produced by Willis Beatz.

Kweku Smoke – Serious feat Bosom P-yung

Off his Snoop Forever album, Kweku Smoke and the Ataa Adjoa hitmaker, Bosom P-yung delivered a hip hop banger dubbed Serious.

The duo have many songs to their credit even though they aren’t a certified music group.

Eno Barony – Ay3 Ka

Eno Barony’s Ay3 Ka song sparked controversy as many presumed the song was a political one.

She released it a day after the results of Ghana’s Parliamentary and Presidential elections were declared leaving many to wonder if she was speaking against the opposition NDC party.

But she has since denied that fact saying it’s just a creative song for her fans to enjoy.

Medikal – Street Code

Tagging himself as a street boy, Medikal aka El Chairmano brags about his wealth on the Street Code song.

Kweku Smoke – On The Streets featuring Kwesi Arthur

Kweku Smoke is definitely one of the budding rappers to look out for in Ghana’s music sphere.

His latest music video On the Streets featuring Kwesi Arthur throws light on the hardship of people who live on the streets (ghettos) – having no one to fend for them.

The video, directed by Babs Direction is one to talk about.

Sarkodie – Hasta La Vista featuring Zlatan

Ghanaian Rap icon Sarkodie joins forces with Nigerian Zlatan and producer Rexxie for a fun filled, African link up ‘Hasta La Vista’.