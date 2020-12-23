The Electoral Commission(EC) has reviewed its leave notice to staff ahead of the yuletide.

In a statement Wednesday December 23,2020, it said senior staff of the Commission will continue to work until all outstanding issues are resolved.

“The Senior leadership and some key operational staff of the commission will continue to work during the break” the statement said.

It comes after the massive backlash from civil society groups and opposition political parties following its leave announcement Tuesday.

Below is the full statement