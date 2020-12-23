The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) MP-elect for the Assin North constituency, James Quayeson has incurred the wrath of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They claim he is a dual citizen which disqualifies him from holding any public office in Ghana.

The NPP has decided to challenge it in court to enable them reclaim the parliamentary seat.

The MP-elect reportedly holds Ghanaian and Canadian passports. Prior to the elections, Quayeson is said to have renounced his Canadian citizenship.

But the NPP on behalf of its solicitors, Marfo & Associates chambers has since written to the Comptroller of the Ghana Immigration Service for further and better particulars.

They are seeking clarity as to whether the elected MP denounced his citizenship before standing on the ticket of the NDC.

They have provided copies of his passport details, demanding his travel history and the renunciation certificate.

