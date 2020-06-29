The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has brought to the notice of Ghanaians, the end of the free water distribution directive by the Government of Ghana (GoG).

The free water supply by GWCL formed part of measures implemented by GoG to curb the spread and adverse impact of Covid-19 on citizens.

GWCL via a press release dated June 29, 2020 officially announced the end of the mandatory three-month free water supply to Ghanaians, stating that customers of the company, starting next month, that is July, will be responsible for the payment of their water bills.

ALSO READ:

Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer. Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery, the statement read.

Read details of statement below:

GWCL ENDS FREE WATER DELIVERY

The month of June marks the end of the Governments directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the covid-19 pandemic. Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer. The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery.

GWCL assures customers that, meter readers, and all frontline staff, will continue to adhere and practice in full, all the protocols to protect themselves and our cherished customers, including cladding themselves in full GWCL apparel, identity cards, personal sanitizers and face masks, before accessing their premises to read the meters.

Details;

Landlords and landladies can revert to the arrangements with tenants prior to the free water delivery.

Water Vendors can/must resume their normal business after the last meter readings in June 2020.

Disconnected Customers who were reconnected to enable them enjoy the free water during the period, must as a matter of urgency pay their arrears to remain connected.

Disconnected customers will remain disconnected until their arrears are settled in full before their supply will be reinstated.

All GWCL collection/pay points are opened during normal working hours and Customers can also pay their bills via mobile money channels with all the telecommunications networks

The Management of GWCL wishes to express its appreciation to all agencies who supported the free water delivery. Special appreciation to Government for the kind gesture towards Ghanaians.

GWCL …always at your service.

Customers can also contact the call center on 0207385088, 0207385089, 0207385090, 0302218240 or on WhatsApp via 0555123393 &

0555155524 or via 0800 40 000 toll free on Vodafone lines only.