Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, says Ghanaians stranded abroad who would want to partake in the registration exercise for the upcoming elections must be registered with their respective embassies in a controlled exercise.

He said such persons would have to be quarantined for 14 days mandatorily at their own cost and once they get the all-clear can go ahead and participate in the exercise which opens Tuesday, June 30.

He said nobody would be allowed entry without going through the required processes.

READ:

EC boss to address Ghanaians today

CODEO deploys 100 observers for upcoming voter registration exercise

Ghana, Nigeria missing from list of travellers permitted to enter Europe from July 1

The Minister fought off claims the ministry had deployed heavy security operatives to the Volta and Oti regions to intimidate and harass residents ahead of the voter registration exercise.

The minister told a press briefing the concerns of the chiefs inspired by comments by the NDC and former president John Mahama should be disregarded.

The minister said, out of the total deployment made in the enhanced calm life operation, only 98 were deployed to the Volta region and 72 to the Oti region.

He said these numbers were far less than those deployed to other border towns.

UE 207

NR 110 soldiers

NER 102 soldiers

Mr Nitiwul said the operatives would be stationed along the borders to ensure strict enforcement of the restrictions before, during and even after the exercise.

Breakdown of military deployment:

*Volta Region – 3 officers 95 men deployed

* Oti – 2 officers 70 men

* upper west – 4 officers 65 men

* Savannah – no officer 21 men

* Upper east – 8 officers 199 men

* northern region – 5 officers 105 men

* North east – 3 officers 99 men