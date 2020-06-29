President Nana Akufo-Addo has directed the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo to proceed on his accumulated annual leave.

Mr Domelevo, who since his appointment on December 30, 2016, has gone on only nine working days leave out of 132, is expected to exhaust his outstanding 123 days.

ALSO READ:

This was announced in a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin.

Effective Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the Deputy Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu is to take over until Mr Domelevo’s return.

Read the full statement below: