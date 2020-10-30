A ‘die-hard’ New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporter shocked many with how he chose to appreciate the government’s free water policy.

The young man, believed to be in his 20s, was part of scores of residents who trooped to the streets to welcome Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This was when Dr Bawumia is said to have visited Gomoa Dawurampong in the Gomoa West Constituency.

Still wearing his shorts, the young man excitedly took his bath in front of other residents who wielded Free Senior High School and free water placards. Others rocked school uniforms and party t-shirts.

In April this year, the President announced three months of free electricity for consumers of a particular category.

The free water supply formed part of measures implemented by the government to curb the spread and adverse impact of Covid-19 on citizens and will last till the end of the year.

