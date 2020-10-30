President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has tested positive for COVID-19, the African football governing body announced on its website on Friday.

“After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday, October 28, Mr Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid-19 protocol,” read a statement released by CAF on Friday.

“Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolated for at least the next 14 days at his hotel,” the statement added.

The CAF called all those who have come into contact with Mr Ahmad over the past seven days, especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup, to take the necessary measures.

Mr Ahmad, who recently attended the final of the African Confederation Cup in Morocco, arrived in Cairo to attend the meeting of the CAF Emergencies Committee to determine the situation of the second leg of the African Champions League semi-final between Zamalek and Raja and the competition’s final.

CAF decided on Thursday to postpone the second leg of the African Champions League semi-final between Zamalek and Raja and the competition’s final indefinitely upon the request of the Egyptian authorities because it comes in tandem with the ongoing Egyptian parliamentary elections.

The second leg of the semi-final between Zamalek and Raja was set to be played on November 1 in Cairo.

Cairo giants Ahly have already reached the final after beating Wydad of Casablanca 5-1 on aggregate last week. The final was initially scheduled to be played on November 6 in Egypt.

The 60-year-old has been in charge of the Confederation of African Football since 2017 when he replaced Issa Hayatou.