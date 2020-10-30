Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, says he is willing to perform at his baby mama, Shatta Michy’s wedding if she falls in love and wants to marry someone else.

According to him, he is now matured and will no longer worry himself over issues that he has less control over.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Shatta Wale said he is up for anything that will make Michy happy in life.

He explained that he has given her all she deserves and if it will take marrying a man to be happy, regardless of their past relationship and son, Majesty, then he will be willing to perform at her wedding.

Me seeing her afar makes me happy and I want her to be happy. Maybe one day she might go like she is getting married and I will tell her I am coming to perform at her wedding [SIC], he said.

When Andy Dosty queried him about his assertion, the ‘Already’ hitmaker said as a man you have to behave like a man.

I’ve come to understand life is simple but we make it complicated at times. She is a soft woman and she is beautiful. Any man who will have her, I wouldn’t say he has gotten something bad.

She is a good woman and any person who would have her would live a good life with her [SIC].

Watch the video below: