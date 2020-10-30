Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central constituency is predicting a landslide victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7 general election.

Ebenezer Gilbert Nii Narh Nartey said the NPP will retain the seat with not less than 75,000 of the total votes cast.

Given his achievements in less than four years, the Ablekuma Central MP said not even former President Mahama as candidate can beat him in the constituency.

“I’m not bragging that even if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) makes Mahama candidate for Ablekuma Central, I will beat him,” he noted in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Friday.

The constituency, which has the largest automobile dealership centre, Abossey Okai, has been won by both the NDC and NPP.

The opposition lost the seat to the NPP in 2016 and is hoping to snatch the seat back to enable candidate John Mahama to win the presidential elections.

But Mr Nartey said the dream of the NDC is a figment of its imagination.

This, he explained, is because of the massive infrastructural development and improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the people of Ablekuma Central under his tenure.

“I have provided scholarships to students, done massive infrastructure and the people in Abossey Okai can testify,” he added.

Mr Nartey promised to do more in the constituency in his second term.