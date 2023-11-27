Deputy Minority Whip, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe took the 2024 budget debate to another level when she brought a sanitary pad and a piece of cloth to the floor of the House.

This was to put pressure on government to remove all taxes on sanitary products for women.

This comes after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced in the 2024 budget that government will zero-rate VAT on all locally manufactured sanitary pads.

But Comfort Doyoe said it is not enough to for government to remove taxes on sanitary products manufactured here in Ghana.

Rather, she is advocating for the removal of taxes on imported sanitary pads since majority of women and school children cannot afford those manufactuered locally.

Madam Cudjoe who is also the Member of Parliament for Ada said women and children resort to using of pieces of cloth during menstruation which is unhealthy.

Expressing her concerns passionately in Parliament, Madam Cudjoe, who is the Vice Chairperson of the Women’s Caucus said government is not adequately addressing the challenges faced by women especially in rural areas.

She specifically called for the removal of taxes on imported sanitary products to bring some respite to women.

Comfort Doryoe bemoaned the numerous taxes introduced by New Patriotic Party (NPP) government which is adversely affecting the citizenry.

However, the Vice Chairman of the Science and Environment Committee in Parliament, Yves Nii Noi Nortey, countered Doryoe’s claims, stating the NPP government has made significant efforts in this regard.

He explained that, the government’s decision to support local manufacturers rather than relying on imports.