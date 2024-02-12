The Office of the President and the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development have announced the inauguration of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) today, February 12, 2024, across the country.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the inauguration is to “facilitate the swearing-in of newly elected and appointed members of the MMDAs as part of efforts to deepen local governance and the decentralization system to promote participatory decision-making at the local level”.

“This is also in fulfilment of Article Article 35, Clause 6 (d) of the 1992 Constitution, which enjoins the state to promote decentralisation and popular participation in governance by affording all possible opportunities to the citizenry to participate in decision-making at all levels of government,” they added.

The Local Government Ministry emphasized the importance of citizens’ engagement in the operations of the MMDAs and encouraged active participation in community decision-making via their Assembly representatives.