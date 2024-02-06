The Minority leadership in Parliament is pointing fingers at the Presidency for the defeat of Majority MPs who lost their primaries.

NDC MPs claim that the Presidency backed certain candidates to challenge these MPs.

Deputy Minority Whip Ahmed Ibrahim, speaking to JoyNews, alleged that the Presidency orchestrated the removal of these NPP MPs due to their perceived lack of alignment with its agenda.

The plan, according to the Banda lawmaker, aimed to oust around 30 MPs during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.

“The estimation was that 30 of them were going to lose their seats. That’s what the polls showed. It was orchestrated. No matter how hard you work, there are certain when they are following you, you will lose your seat.”

“Why couldn’t Dr Mark Assibey decide to run for the seat, he couldn’t stand. See the number of CEOs, and others who contested in their primaries. So clearly, it was orchestrated by the Presidency.”

The New Patriotic Party held parliamentary primaries for constituencies with incumbent MPs on Saturday, January 17.

Out of the MPs who contested, 28 were defeated by other candidates.

The Minority alleges that the Presidency played a role in orchestrating their defeat.

