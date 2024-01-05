Mikel Arteta says Arsenal have not complained to PGMOL about the rough treatment on Bukayo Saka – but referees are “aware” of opposition tactics.

Reports claimed the club had spoken to the governing body of match officials about fouls against the winger.

Gunners manager Arteta said they have “daily communication”, but “nothing specific” on that topic.

“I think the referees know the tactics of the opponents and that some players invite more tackles,” he said.

Arteta, whose side are fourth in the Premier League and host Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, added: “I think that’s been going on for two years. We have wingers that provoke a lot of fouls and attention. That’s something normal.”

Saka, 22, has won 43 fouls for Arsenal this season, with only Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew (65) and Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (53) having more.

A total of seven yellow cards have been shown to opposition players after being deemed guilty of committing a foul on England forward Saka.

Five of those were for a reckless offence, with the other two – given to Aston Villa defender Lucas Digne and Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney – falling into the category of tactical fouls.

Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling has been fouled 31 times with 14 yellow cards handed out to opponents.