Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo says she is open to returning to coach the Black Queens despite leaving after more than four years.

The experienced trainer was in charge of the women’s senior national team in 2018 as an interim boss before finally securing the job on a permanent basis.

Subsequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed Swiss trainer Nora Hauptle as the new head coach of the team earlier this year.

The Queens are currently enjoying some revival and are yet to concede after winning all five games played.

The wins include a 7-0 aggregate win over Guinea in the first round of qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Tagoe-Quarcoo has recently applauded the new coach for his achievement while backing her to lead Ghana to the World Cup, a feat they last achieved in 2007.

However, she has not ruled out a return to the team citing the second stint of Kwesi Appiah with the Black Stars as a reason for the possibility of her comeback.

“Coaching is full of uncertainties. Kwesi Appiah was [head coach of the] Black Stars. He went for a while and he came back. I can come back. You never know. I am still a coach,” the former Halifax Ladies (now Berry Ladies) told Citi Sports.

Tagoe-Quarcoo led the team to victory in the maiden edition of the WAFU Zone B championship in 2018 where Ghana staged a revenge to beat Ivory Coast in the final to clinch the trophy having lost against the same opponents in the opening match.