The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, says the operation by the Military, the Regional Security Council and the Minerals Commission to eradicate illegal miners on the Black Volta is ongoing.

This follows an updated report he received from the Sixth Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), the Savannah Regional Security Council and the Minerals Commission on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

It will be recalled that on Friday, July 21, 2023, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel A. Jinapor, briefed the media on the operations on the Black Volta and assured of the government’s determination to crackdown on illegal miners on the river as a result of the surge in illegal mining activities (galamsey).

Reports say, areas such as Jama, Jugboi and Bamboi in the Savannah Region have all been cleared off illegal miners.

The Minister gave the assurance that the Ministerial Coordinating Committee on illegal mining was fully determined to halt illegal mining activities along the major rivers and waterbodies, which have been declared ‘Red Zones’ by the government.

ALSO READ: