Adom Brands, comprising Adom FM, Asempa FM, Adom TV, and Adomonline under the Multimedia Group Limited, has forged a partnership with the Mepe Development Association (MDA) to rally support for flood victims in Mepe and its neighboring areas.

The Adom Brands have been closely following and reporting on the flood crisis that unfolded when excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams inundated the Tongu Area with Mepe in the North Tongu District being the hardest hit.

Witnessing the dire consequences faced by the affected populace, which include a lack of basic amenities like clean water, electricity, shelter, and essential medications, the Adom Brands have opted to actively assist the ongoing initiatives of the MDA.

The collaboration aims to mobilize relief items and donations from the public to alleviate the hardships faced by the flood victims.

Acknowledging the extensive efforts already undertaken by the MDA, the Adom Brands are eager to contribute to the relief item mobilization endeavours.

Speaking on behalf of Adom Brands, Joshua Tigo, Programmes Manager of Adom FM, described the happenings in Mepe and other Tongu towns as a humanitarian crisis that needs everyone’s support to alleviate the people’s suffering.

He, therefore called on Ghanaians both home and abroad to donate generously to help the affected people.

Kojo Elenu Fabien, the Chairman of MDA, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, emphasizing its potential to enhance its relief efforts significantly.

In anticipation of the collaboration, Chairman Kojo Elenu Fabien highlighted the critical needs of the flood victims, including food supplies, potable water, toiletries, medical supplies, mattresses, clothing for both children and adults, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mosquito nets, washing and bathing soaps, antiseptics, sanitizers, tissues, and dry food items such as maize, rice, beans, and dry fish.

For those inclined to make monetary contributions, donations can be made through MTN mobile money number 0242702080 or deposited into the MDA’s account at the Mepe Area Rural Bank (account number: 5021120000130461, account name: Mepe Development Association).

To facilitate the donation process, all physical items can be sent to the offices of Adom Brands located in Kokomlemle.

The collective efforts of Adom Brands and the Mepe Development Association aim to provide much-needed relief and support to the flood-affected communities.