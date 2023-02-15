The headmistress of Aboabo No.4 Presbyterian primary school in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Gloria Anima Junior, has taken it upon herself to shave the hair of pupils free of charge.

For over nine years, Miss Anima has exhibited this kind gesture to ease financial burdens on parents in the area.

The headmistress, who doubles as the Nkɔsoɔhemaa, in an interview with Adom News revealed she started to put her hidden talent into use in 2014.

From that period, she said she has shaved the hair of not less than 500 children, an act the community has been very appreciative of.

According to her, she observed most of the children come to school with bushy hair due to financial constraints on parents in the rural area.

Some of the children who have benefitted from the headmistress’ act admitted their parents are unable to provide GHS10 to shave their hair.

Despite mixed feelings, their headmistress could cut their hair, they took the risk to allow her and she proved them wrong.