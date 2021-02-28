Some of Ghana’s celebrities have often flaunted their children on social media and they are so adorable.

It is clear that given the statuses of their parents these children enjoy the wealth, fame, and overall, luxurious life their parents enjoy.

We bring you the daughters of 10 of such celebrities: Nana Ama McBrown, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale. The rest are Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, Medikal, Nana Akua Addo, and Kafui Danku.

Baby Maxin: Baby Maxin is the daughter of popular actress Nana Ama McBrown. Maxin recently celebrated her second birthday on February 21, 2020.

She is very loved on social media because of the affable nature of her mother, and also because of her own intelligence.

Maxin recently made the news when she went shopping with her mother and chose her own colour of an item while ignoring her mother’s option.

2. Nhyira: Nhyira, also called Chrissa Armah, is Shatta Wale’s first child and daughter. She celebrated her 10th birthday in July last year. The musician held a big birthday party for the daughter, with Majesty, his son in attendance, as well as Shatta Capo.

3. Titi: Titi, known also as Adalyn Owusu Addo, is the adorable daughter of rapper Sarkodie. Titi has often stunned Ghanaians with her rapping skills. She was recently in the news rapping one of her father’s songs much to the admiration of fans.

4. Baby Lorde: Baby Lorde is the cute half-caste daughter of actress Kafui Danku. The beautiful jewel was in the news recently as a new photo showed how tall and gorgeous Baby Lorde had grown.

5. Jidula: Stonebwoy’s daughter, Jidula, whom he named after his mother, Catherine Satekla, is so adorable. At just three years, Jidula has proved with her social media activities that she is smart, intelligent, and fun-loving.

In one of such reports, she was seen fearlessly swimming in a pool with the help of her teacher. Jidula was also in the news singing her father’s ‘Sobolo’ song.

6. Ohemaa: Ohemaa is the only known daughter of Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan. She has two brothers who are also skilled footballers like their father.

7. Island Frimpong: Medikal and Fella Makafui’s daughter, Island Frimpong, is also growing big and taller by the day.

In an earlier report, we published photos showing Island’s face making fans conclude that she looks like her father.

8. Nana Akua Nhyira: Nana Akua is the daughter of Kumawood actress, Tracey Boakye. The actress often flaunts her daughter on social media and she has been widely admired by Ghanaians. The father of Nana Akua remains unknown as Tracey Boakye prefers to keep that strictly a private affair.

9. Diamond Ohemaa Dokua: Diamond is the daughter of actress and stylist Nana Akua Addo.

10. Sante Nsiah-Appau: Sante is the daughter of Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame. She is the face of a popular children’s hair brand.