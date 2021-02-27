Burniton Music boss, Stonebwoy, dropped a big surprise on his friend and Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor yesterday in his house in Ghana when he least expected it.

February 26, 2020 happened to be the birthday of the rich Togolese footballer.

As the goodwill messages and wishes continued to pour in for Mr Adebayor on social media, Stonebwoy landed in his house with a surprise birthday party live performance.

From the videos seen online, Mr Adebayor enjoyed every bit of the surprise because he knew nothing about it.

Watch the videos of Stonebwoy’s surprise below: