Former Togo captain, Emmanuel Adebayor, has reunited with Ghanaian comedian Funny Face after he cut him off in 2020.

In a new twist to their relationship, Mr Adebayor has paid a visit to Funny Face at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Mr Adebayor, a former Arsenal and Manchester City striker, until the middle of 2020, was a good friend and benefactor of Funny Face.

But the footballer cut off Funny Face after he failed to heed his advice to ceasefire during the comic actor’s ‘beef’ with Lil Win in 2020.

Many months after their friendship went bad, Funny Face has gone through many troubles with the latest being a court order for him to be committed to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for treatment.

Still having Funny Face at heart, Mr Adebayor decided to pay him a visit to check the progress of his treatment.

In a video, Mr Adebayor is seen seated with Funny Face who looked to be in high spirits after seeing him.